Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 39.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

