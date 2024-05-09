Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 39.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging
In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Graphic Packaging Price Performance
NYSE GPK opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
