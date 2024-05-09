Greg D. Carmichael Buys 2,000 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Encompass Health stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,002,000 after acquiring an additional 450,081 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,156,000 after buying an additional 449,230 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,226,000 after buying an additional 342,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Encompass Health by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,914,000 after acquiring an additional 724,544 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Encompass Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.29.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

