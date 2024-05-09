Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.17

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $7.05. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 57,733 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIFI. Johnson Rice raised Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 3.7 %
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 27.29% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned 1.19% of Gulf Island Fabrication at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Island Fabrication
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.