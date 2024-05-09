Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Sells 364 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 126,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $188.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $105.16 and a one year high of $189.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $2,074,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,220 shares in the company, valued at $19,702,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,198,961 shares of company stock worth $4,482,430,577. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.