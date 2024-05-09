Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases 455 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.3% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 41,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 241.1% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.1% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.4% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.05.

NVDA stock opened at $904.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.46 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $872.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

