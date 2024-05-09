HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.13.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

