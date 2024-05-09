Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Up 10.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.