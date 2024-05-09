Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 78.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HOV opened at $157.71 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $961.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.42.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 58.22% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.