Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,024. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HII opened at $246.92 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.38 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

