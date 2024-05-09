Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $26.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

HUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile



Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

