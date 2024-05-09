Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as high as C$2.64. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 23,900 shares changing hands.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

Imperial Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of C$87.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.