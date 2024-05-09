Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.10. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 2,065 shares traded.
Intellipharmaceutics International Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
About Intellipharmaceutics International
Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.
