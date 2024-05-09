Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.