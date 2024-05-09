Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $753.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

