Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stock Position Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2,596.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS OMFL opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2461 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

