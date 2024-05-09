Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.40 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.