iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,492,000 after buying an additional 54,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,410,000 after buying an additional 129,179 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,995,000 after acquiring an additional 140,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,534,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.86 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

