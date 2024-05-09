iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $22.76 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

