iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $611.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3268 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

