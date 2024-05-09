iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 823,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 215,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

