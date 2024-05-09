iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 124,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,954,000 after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 983,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.15 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

