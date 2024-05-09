iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 521.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

