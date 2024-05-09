iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Stock Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.86% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,009,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 142,855 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $22.57.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.