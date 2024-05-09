iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Stock Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.86% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,009,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 142,855 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $22.57.
iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.