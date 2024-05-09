JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $195.63 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $133.13 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock worth $195,024,605. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

