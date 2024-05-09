Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.37%.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

