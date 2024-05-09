Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,043 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $154.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average is $153.91. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.21 and a 52 week high of $168.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.