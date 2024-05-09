Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,389,000 after acquiring an additional 912,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418,909 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $780,522.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,619.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,227. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

