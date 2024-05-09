Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $309,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

AECOM Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 205.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

