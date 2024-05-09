Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 74,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
Global Medical REIT Price Performance
GMRE opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $575.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.59.
Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Medical REIT
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.