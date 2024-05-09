Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Research by 30,714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Stock Performance

Shares of National Research stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $709.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.45. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter.

National Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

