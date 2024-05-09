Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 326 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 173,628 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $112.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock worth $6,148,228. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

