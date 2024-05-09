Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 675 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $32.30 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 59.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.782 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 121.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

