Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $300,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

