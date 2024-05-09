Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNMFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,859,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of URNM stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $58.96.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

(Free Report)

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.