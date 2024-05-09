Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,859,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of URNM stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $58.96.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.