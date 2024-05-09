Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,274,000 after acquiring an additional 93,127 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,563,000 after acquiring an additional 197,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

