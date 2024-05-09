Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 212.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.0 %

TTD stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 238.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.