Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 2,210 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,539,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,503,000 after acquiring an additional 86,388 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,815,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,593,000 after acquiring an additional 114,370 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,090,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 259,424 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $925,987.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,341,043.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,490,649.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $925,987.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

