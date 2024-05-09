Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,948,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 640,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 532,376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 355,524 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,066,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,321,000 after buying an additional 231,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBRG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

