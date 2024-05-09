Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M.D.C. stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

