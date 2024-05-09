Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 13,243 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Oceaneering International worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at $249,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

