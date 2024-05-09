Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 46,380 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 46,380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Forestar Group worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Forestar Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 38,048 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Forestar Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group

In other news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley purchased 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forestar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

See Also

