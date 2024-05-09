Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,696 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 93.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1,598.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In other CONMED news, COO Pat Beyer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Pat Beyer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

