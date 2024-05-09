Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Thermon Group worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 262,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,341,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after acquiring an additional 533,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.17. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07.

THR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

