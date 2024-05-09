Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE:ETD opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

