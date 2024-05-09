Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 885 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

