Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 20,093 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PG&E Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.84 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
PG&E Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.
PG&E Profile
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
