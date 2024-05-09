Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.29% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FSMD opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $39.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $319.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

