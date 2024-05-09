Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 85 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,268,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,972,000 after buying an additional 324,095 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 185,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 178,729 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

