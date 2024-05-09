Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 657.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 82,524 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

