Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.